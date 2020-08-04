Does Putting Your Sheets in the Freezer Keep You Cool at Night?

Many of us wake up in the middle of the night in a pool of sweat! The dreaded ‘night sweats’, no one know why it happens if your lying still in bed, but it does. Some are saying, to get rid of the sweats, to simply put your sheets in the freezer for 30 minutes before bed, but does this work?

Some people swear that leaving your sheets in the freezer for 30 minutes will keep you cool at night and help you fall asleep. But one expert says it’s NOT a good idea. Here’s why . . .

According to Mirror.com, first of all, it’s a hassle. You have to take your frozen sheets out of the freezer and put them on right before bed. So that’s a lot of bed-making if you do it every time it’s hot out. Also it may come across as a little bit crazy. So be ready to defend your decision if someone asks why your bedding is in the fridge.

But the main reason is . . . it doesn’t really work that well. Yes, your bed might be nice and chilly at first. But it won’t last long. And it can make your sheets slightly MOIST. While they’re in the freezer, they’ll pull a tiny bit of moisture from the air. It can even happen if they’re in a bag, so you’d almost need to vacuum seal them. And once they heat up, the added moisture will actually make you HOTTER.

He says a better idea is to use a fan, or buy different sheets with as low of a thread count as possible. The lower the thread count, the more they’ll breath.

For more details, click here.

