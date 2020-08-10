Women Allegedly Runs Over Boyfriend in Parking Lot!

Just when we thought 2020 had reached its peak, this happens in a parking lot in Virginia. A woman was arrested last Thursday (August 6th) after she allegedly ran over her partner in a parking lot. Check it out the graphic video below:

***Graphic Video*** Explicit Language***

According to B Scott, 34-year-old Bashira S. Tripp was charged with aggravated assault after witnesses claimed that she intentionally hit the victim with her car. After Tripp ran the victim over, she was recorded screaming at the man, who was bleeding and unconscious.

In the viral video, she screamed,“Every day of your f–king life, every day! Every f–king day!That’s what happens when you leave your wife! I gave you 18 years of my f–king years!”

Tripp then proceeds to pick up the bumper she broke off her car in the crash and slams him with it — all while shocked onlookers can be heard telling the woman that the man is dead.

The man was later transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He is currently in critical condition.

As of press time, Tripp was being held without bail.

