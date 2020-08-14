CLOSE
Jill Scott to Play Mahalia Jackson in New Biopic!

Owwwwww!! Go Jilly from Philly! Jill Scott got herself a big acting gig. Reports say that she will play the Queen of Gospel Mahalia Jackson in her biopic Mahalia! She also has some heavy hitters that will be producing the flick.

According to HollywoodReporter, the biopic is executive produced by Jamie Foxx, Queen Latifah and her partner Shakim Compere, along with Clark Sisters executive producer Holly Carter.

In a release announcing the news, Queen Latifah says, “This is such an incredibly important story to tell and we’re thrilled to work with Jamie on the project. Shakim and I are also looking forward to reteaming with our Clark Sisters producing partner, Holly Carter, to share Mahalia’s inspiring journey to becoming the Queen of Gospel music.”

As part of the deal, the production team has secured the rights to Jackson’s entire catalog of hits including “How I Got Over,” “His Eyes Are on the Sparrow,” “Move On Up a Little Higher,” “Amazing Grace” and “Go Tell It on the Mountain.”

