Tamika Mallory Shares Updates On Breonna Taylor’s Case & Details About BreonnaCon [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Until Freedom’s founder and activist, Tamika Mallory shares updates on Breonna Taylor’s case and what to expect from BreonnaCon this weekend. Despite getting arrested and having the local police department patrol all of their moves, Mallory is still fighting for justice.

BreonnaCon will be this weekend and it will be filled with events around black empowerment. The website states this weekend “is a multi-day engagement in Louisville led by ​Until Freedom​ that will commit all available resources, talent, and energy towards achieving ​Justice for Breonna Taylor.​ This first-of-its-kind “community convention” will include Workshops, Trainings, Plenaries, Women’s and Men’s Empowerment programs, a School Supplies Giveaway, Community BBQ, Faith Revival, and much more.”

Listen to all the details to make a difference and get justice for Breonna Taylor.

