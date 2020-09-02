CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Cincinnati: Driver Shot On 71 South Near MLK

A driver says he was shot on 71 South near MLK. Police are still investigating what happen.

Via Fox19

The man, 29, showed up via private vehicle at University of Cincinnati Medical Center just before midnight. He told officers the occupants of another vehicle fired into his car, striking him in the left arm, hip and leg, according to police. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: Driver Shot On 71 South Near MLK  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Cincinnati: Driver Shot On 71 South Near MLK
 6 hours ago
09.02.20
Photos
Close