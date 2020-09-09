President Donald Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize by a member of the Norwegian parliament, citing the recent peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
According to Fox News, Trump was also nominated in 2018 following his Singapore summit with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, however, he did not win.
The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is selected on December 10.
See Also: Joe Exotic Begs White Supremacist Donald Trump For A Pardon, Says He’s Been Violated In Prison
See Also: Rep. Kweisi Mfume Responds To Trump’s ‘Worst In The Nation’ Tweet About Baltimore
The Latest:
- Gladys Knight V Patti LaBelle, Who Will Win? Take The Poll
- Cincinnati: CPS And Community Partners Helping To Feed Families
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 10, 2020: A Divine 9 Roundtable — Trump Did Not Act — Unclaimed Stimulus Checks
- We’re Not Crying: Lupita Nyong’o Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Chadwick Boseman
- No Duh: Homeland Security Says White Supremacy Is “Most Lethal Threat” To U.S.
- Niecy Nash On Her Marriage To Jessica Betts: “I Love Who I Love”
- Peep The New Trailer For ‘Dune’ [Video]
- ‘Woke’s’ Sasheer Zamata On How Being A Black Woman Influences Her Art
- Here’s Why Dr. Collier Doesn’t Suggest Getting The Coronavirus Vaccine [WATCH]
- Hot Spot: Bernie Sanders Declined Meeting Kanye West, Respectfully [WATCH]
Trump Has Been Nominated For A Nobel Peace Prize By Norwegian Lawmaker was originally published on 92q.com