Ambushed LA Cops Were Shot Near Compton Police Station Linked To Alleged ‘Gang’ Of Rogue Officers

The pair of cops ambushed Saturday evening in California was shot near the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s (LASD) police station in Compton, a location reportedly rife with rogue officers who are part of a “gang” called the Executioners. The officers who were shot were reportedly “fighting for their lives” and in critical condition after a gunman ran up to their squad car and began firing into a window before running away.

The LASD tweeted that “one male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle,” adding that they both underwent surgery and “The suspect is still at large.” A separate tweet included a brief, 7-second video of the shooting showing the gunman approach the car, fire and flee on foot.

LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva said both deputies shot in the ambush — described as “a 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy” and “a 24-year-old man” had been sworn in a little more than a year ago.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear. However, the Los Angeles Times reported “that sheriff’s detectives on Thursday shot and killed a man in Compton who they said opened fire on them as they served a search warrant.”

In fact, the LASD has been the subject of numerous recent reports of corruption in addition to alleged abuse of deadly force when it’s not warranted.

That was especially true for the LASD’s police station in Compton, which is blocks away from the Metro Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Compton Boulevard where the deputies were ambushed Saturday around 7 p.m., according to ABC News.

One whistleblower LASD deputy recently brought attention to what the Los Angeles Times reported as “a band of deputies with matching tattoos that wields vast power at the Compton station” and “celebrates deputy shootings.” Austreberto Gonzalez, the LASD deputy who filed the claim against Los Angeles County, said the cops in the alleged gang — called The Executioners — each have “tattoos of a skull with Nazi imagery and an AK-47.” The claim also alleges that the Executioners’ “members were involved in setting illegal arrest quotas and threatening work slowdowns — which involve ignoring or responding slowly to calls — when they did not get preferred assignments.”

There were no immediate reports that the officers shot Saturday night are associated with the cops or the police station in Gonzalez’s claims.

Earlier on Saturday, protesters converged on the South Los Angeles location where LASD deputies shot and killed Dijon Kizzee, a Black man who officers stopped while riding a bike for what was immediately described as a “bicycle code violation.” Witnesses to that shooting reportedly blamed the LASD for overreacting. Kizzee’s family attorney told the Washington Post that the 29-year-old man was the victim of an “execution” and said cops shot him in the back 15 times. Police said a gun fell from a bundle of laundry that Kizzee was holding but never said he brandished it and presented a threat.

In a similar situation, an LASD deputy shot a teenager in the back five times in June, killing him. Months later, NBC News reported that L.A. officials still can’t answer why Andres Guardado was fatally shot in back.

All of these shootings happened amid nationwide protests against police violence, racism and what is oftentimes their deadly combination.

