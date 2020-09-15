CLOSE
National
HomeNational

How Much Is Black Life Worth? Breonna Taylor ‘Murder’ Settlement Is Reached As Her Killers Remain Free

A closer look at similar settlements in recent years shows they fluctuate wildly for similar deadly offenses by police.

UPDATED: 1:15 p.m. ET —

The Kentucky city of Lousiville has reached a multi-million dollar settlement over the police shooting of Breonna Taylor despite any semblance of justice having been served in the case that critics have called a “murder.” The Louisville Courier-Journal reported that the settlement was “as high as $12 million,” according to an anonymous source.

The actual amount was not expected to be confirmed until later Tuesday afternoon.

The city took steps to settle the civil lawsuit brought by Taylor’s family even though the police officers who killed Taylor — a 26-year-old essential worker who was shot during a botched execution of an unmerited and arguably illicitly obtained no-knock warrant served at her home on March 13 — have avoided criminal charges and remained free.

It was unclear how authorities decided on the monetary figure more than six months since Taylor was killed in her own home. But it did beg the question: How much is Black life worth?

Taylor’s family in May sued Louisville for wrongful death, excessive force and gross negligence, claiming in part that Louisville Metro Police Department officers Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankinson and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly “entered Breonna’s home without knocking and without announcing themselves as police officers. The Defendants then proceeded to spray gunfire into the residence with a total disregard for the value of human life.”

Ben Crump, one of the civil rights attorneys representing Taylor’s family, has announced he will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon to address the settlement and other development in the case.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced last week that he had finally empaneled a grand jury to decide whether Cosgrove, Hankinson and/or Mattingly should be charged criminally for their roles in Taylor’s killing.

The settlement in Taylor’s case “is expected to dwarf the biggest payout previously made by police,” the Courier-Journal reported. That was for $8.5 million in 2012 and involved wrongful imprisonment, not death. “In addition to the payment, the deal is expected to include several policing reforms, including a requirement that commanders approve all search warrants before they go to a judge,” the Courier-Journal also wrote.

A closer look at police settlements in recent years shows they fluctuate wildly for similar deadly offenses committed by police officers and departments.

In 2018, Baltimore County was ordered to pay $38 million for the fatal shooting of Korryn Gaines, a 23-yea-old killed in a six-hour standoff with police that also injured her young son in 2016.

Government officials, typically with no apology to victims’ families, have been effectively writing checks and moving on with their lives. The settlement amounts in high-profile cases vary, ranging from the $6 million each for the shooting deaths of Tamir Rice and Freddie Gray to just $1.5 million for Michael Brown to a Minnesota town placing a value of $3 million on Philando Castile’s life.

Also in 2018, Tulsa County in Oklahoma settled a civil rights lawsuit with the family of Eric Harris for $6 million. The settlement came three years after a volunteer deputy shot Harris—claiming that he thought his gun was a Taser—while officers restrained the suspect.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

Grand Jury Finally Meets To Decide If Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor Should Be Charged

Prosecutors Try To ‘Posthumously Frame Breonna Taylor To Clear Police,’ Attorneys Claim

Republicans Hold Virtual 2020 National Convention

Kentucky AG Has Time To Speak At RNC But Not To Charge Breonna Taylor's Killers

12 photos Launch gallery

Kentucky AG Has Time To Speak At RNC But Not To Charge Breonna Taylor's Killers

Continue reading Kentucky AG Has Time To Speak At RNC But Not To Charge Breonna Taylor’s Killers

Kentucky AG Has Time To Speak At RNC But Not To Charge Breonna Taylor's Killers

[caption id="attachment_4003033" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty[/caption] Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron had the audacity to speak at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday after it's been over 150 days since Breonna Taylor's death and her killers have yet to be charged by his office. According to the Courier Journal, Cameron also had time to come after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in his speech. The fact that Cameron even showed up to the convention when his office is facing major public scrutiny caused a backlash. "I am Black...And you can’t tell me how to vote because of the color of my skin," Cameron said during his Tuesday speech. "I think often about my ancestors who struggled for freedom. And as I think of those giants and their broad shoulders, I also think about Joe Biden, who says: If you aren’t voting for me, 'you ain’t Black,'" Cameron said, referencing a comment Biden made during a May interview with The Breakfast Club radio show. Biden later apologized for his words after facing backlash. Cameron also referenced other times Biden has made sweeping general statements, including the time he said, "Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things." Biden later insisted that he didn't mean to "suggest the African American community is a monolith." Cameron slammed Biden's comments on Tuesday night. "Mr. Vice President, look at me: I am Black. We are not all the same, sir," he said. "My mind is my own. And you can’t tell me how to vote because of the color of my skin." "Joe Biden is a backwards thinker in a world that is craving forward-looking leadership. There’s no wisdom in his record or plan, just a trail of discredited ideas and offensive statements.," Cameron continued. "Joe Biden would destroy jobs, raise our taxes and throw away the lives of countless unborn children." Cameron joins the disconcerting list of Black Republicans showing their allegiance to Donald Trump, who's running for reelection as president in the 2020 elections. Cameron went on to say "Republicans trust you to think for yourself" and he accused Biden of being "captive to the radical left," which he described as a movement "committed to cancel culture" that believes "your skin color must dictate your politics." Clearly, thinking "for yourself" is more important to Cameron than seeking justice for Black people who were unnecessarily killed in their own homes by the police. Cameron then had the nerve to mention Breonna Taylor's name, although he didn't go into details about the investigation. "Even as anarchists mindlessly tear up American cities while attacking police and innocent bystanders, we Republicans do recognize those who work in good faith towards peace, justice and equality," Cameron said on Tuesday night. "Whether you are the family of Breonna Taylor or David Dorn, these are the ideals that will heal our nation's wounds." "Republicans will never turn a blind eye to unjust acts, but neither will we accept an all-out assault on western civilization," he added. Cameron has risen to the spotlight as a Republican in Kentucky, becoming the state's first Black attorney general in November 2019. He also has a work history and close relationship with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. His office has been leading the investigation into Breonna Taylor's death and they have the power to bring criminal charges against the officers involved at the state level. Taylor, a 26-year-old ER technician, was shot and killed back in March after Louisville cops entered her home on a no-knock warrant. At first, it seemed hopeful that Cameron would announce charges after he met with Taylor's family and their lawyers over a week ago. However, days have gone by and still no charges. Protests for Breonna Taylor are just a fraction of the many demonstrations occurring nationwide over police violence and systematic racism. Demands have ranged from seeking charges for officers who've summarily killed Black people, to defunding the police, to abolishing systems that harm Black people altogether. Despite Cameron putting the spotlight on people who "mindlessly tear up American cities," many protests have been peaceful. Cameron got a taste of what peaceful direct action protests feels like when demonstrators occupied his property demanding justice for Taylor. Despite the outcries, Cameron still made time to go to the RNC and folks were not happy. Check out some Twitter responses below.

How Much Is Black Life Worth? Breonna Taylor ‘Murder’ Settlement Is Reached As Her Killers Remain Free  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
How Much Is Black Life Worth? Breonna Taylor…
 7 hours ago
09.15.20
Photos
Close