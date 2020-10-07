Eye on the Community featuring Mayor Andrew J. Ginther & Celebrate One

To do so, remember the ABCs of safe sleep: Alone, Back, empty Crib.
Smoking is widely known to be a leading cause of preventable death of infants under the age of. Women who smoke during their pregnancy are more likely than those who don’t have a baby born too small, too soon or to lose a baby to a sleep-related death. Once a baby is born, exposure to secondhand smoke increases the baby’s chances of sleep-related death.
Remember, share the room, never the bed, and be sure your #sweetdreamsteam always practices the ABCs of Safe Sleep.
