Eye on the Community featuring Mayor Andrew J. Ginther & Celebrate One

Columbus Ohio Downtown

Yaves speaks with Mayor Andrew J. Ginther,  and Maureen L. Stapleton, CelebrateOne, Executive Director of Celebrate One.
Too many babies die in unsafe sleep environments, and many of these deaths are preventable. Get your Sweet Dreams Team – the people you count on the help you with the baby – the baby’s dad, your mom, grandma, grandad, your sister, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, best friend- to help you. And be sure they all know and practice the ABCs of safe sleep.

To do so, remember the ABCs of safe sleep: Alone, Back, empty Crib.

Smoking is widely known to be a leading cause of preventable death of infants under the age of. Women who smoke during their pregnancy are more likely than those who don’t have a baby born too small, too soon or to lose a baby to a sleep-related death. Once a baby is born, exposure to secondhand smoke increases the baby’s chances of sleep-related death.

Remember, share the room, never the bed, and be sure your #sweetdreamsteam always practices the ABCs of Safe Sleep.

