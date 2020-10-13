CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Here’s What You Should Know About Domestic Violence Awareness Month [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

October is domestic violence awareness month and Licensed Master Social Worker at P-A-D-V (Partnership Against Domestic Violence) Katha Blackwell discussed the different types of domestic violence and how to help someone who may be struggling.

Blackwell also shared many misconceptions about people who are in domestic violence relationships and how to help.  If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the safe hotline at 1-800-722-SAFE.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hold Ya Head: 10 Toni Morrison Quotes to Help You Get By

10 photos Launch gallery

Hold Ya Head: 10 Toni Morrison Quotes to Help You Get By

Continue reading Hold Ya Head: 10 Toni Morrison Quotes to Help You Get By

Hold Ya Head: 10 Toni Morrison Quotes to Help You Get By

We’re remembering the life of ‘Beloved’ author Toni Morrison who died at the age of 88 Tuesday. Check out some of her legendary quotes below that are sure to inspire you to hold your head high.

Here’s What You Should Know About Domestic Violence Awareness Month [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Here’s What You Should Know About Domestic Violence…
 3 hours ago
10.13.20
Photos
Close