This is tough to watch. Breonna Taylor‘s boyfriend Kenneth Walker opened up about the night she was shot and killed by cops in Louisville, Kentucky. In an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, he had this to say…

Watch the video below:

He also revealed that he was never told that Breonna had passed, he saw it on the news. Does this change any of your thoughts abut that fateful night?

For more details, click here.

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: