CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Rep. Sedrick Denson Wins Reelection to U.S. 33rd House District

State Representative Sedrick Denson

Source: State Representative Sedrick Denson / State Representative Sedrick Denson

According to WCPO the results are in for the race for U.S. House 33rd Congressional District has gone to the incumbent (D) Sedrick Denson.  Denson was elected in the general election on November 6, 2018, his district covers a portion of Hamilton County.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

 

 

Sedrick Denson

 

 

Rep. Sedrick Denson Wins Reelection to U.S. 33rd House District  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Rep. Sedrick Denson Wins Reelection to U.S. 33rd…
 39 mins ago
11.03.20
Photos
Close