Dr. Collier Shares Coronavirus Updates And Precautions Post Thanksgiving [WATCH]

Though the CDC recommended staying within your household for the holiday, most did not. Dr. Collier shares the different risk factors of traveling. He says that the most at-risk you are when traveling is actually getting on the plane and being close to others.

Since the last time Dr. Collier was on the show, there have been many updates like at-home testing and saliva testing. If you traveled during the holiday, please get tested and be sure to take your vitamins.

