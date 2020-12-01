Hot Spot: Did Barack Obama Just Tell Us That Aliens Are Real!? [WATCH]

We’ve always wondered if aliens were real and Barack Obama spoke on it. Well…maybe he didn’t give us what we wanted to know but they say his face said it all. He says that he was briefed on aliens and he can’t speak too much on it. Tichina Arnold speaks out against the Grammys for not recognizing certain artists. She says that the artists are noticing they aren’t getting the proper recognition and Brat assumes that a boycott will be coming soon.

