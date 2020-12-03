Cincinnati: CPS Extends Remote Learning Through January

CPS has extended remote learning through January.
Via FOX19
The board decided Nov. 10 to shift to remote learning until Jan. 4, citing rising cases of COVID-19 in Cincinnati and higher levels of staff absenteeism.
The board then decided Wednesday to extend remote learning until at least the end of January, according to a CPS release.
It will review community and staff health data on Jan. 16 to determine whether a return to blended learning is appropriate for February.
