The University of Michigan made the hard decision to cancel the Ohio State football game scheduled to be played in Columbus on December 11th. Michigan made the announcement via Twitter
The announcement is disappointing but no surprise after the continual rising COVID-19 rates throughout the country. Michigan, like other football teams, has been dealing with a rise in COVID-19 cases with student-athletes causing them to quarantine. Warde Manuel, University of Michigan’s Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics was quoted saying, “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”
Missing this game could take Ohio State out of title game eligibility, but the BIG 10 announced that the eligibility rule is being considered for change due. If this rule is changed Ohio State could stay eligible for the championship or a bowl game.
Ohio State tweeted their response to the cancelation that was exactly like ours…
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- The HistoryMakers Celebrates 20 years Of African American Leadership
- University of ❌ichigan Cancels Ohio State Football Game
- Queen Latifah To Produce And Star In Upcoming Netflix Film
- Judge Orders Dame Dash To Appear For Deposition Or Lose The Case
- Hip-Hop Legend Kurtis Blow Has Successful Heart Transplant Surgery
- Teyana Taylor Announces Retirement, Airs Out Def Jam Amidst Alleged Exit
- Swizz Beatz Explains His Pick In Hypothetical Cam’ron vs Ma$e Verzuz
- ‘B.A.P.S.’ & ‘Eve’ Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Passes Away From Cancer
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 8, 2020: The Heat is on Biden — Coronavirus Updates — Barr Sees the Writing on the Wall
- Hypebeast Alert: Supreme Unveils New Faux Fur Coat Collection With The North Face
- Watch: ‘Issa Rae Presents’ Premiered Stellar Short Film “Brown With Blue” On YouTube