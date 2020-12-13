The Columbus Crew played their last game at MAPFRE Stadium winning their second MLS Cup Championship in franchise history. The Crew secured the 2020 title by beating the defending champions Seattle Sounders 3-0.
The last time The Crew had a chance to win the title was back in 2015 falling short to the Portland Timbers. The last time The Crew secured the MLS Cup Championship was in 2008 when they defeated The New York Red Bulls.
The victory came just a couple of years The Crew almost moved to another city. Crew supporters rallied together to keep the team in Columbus, along with it came a deal for a newer bigger stadium. The Columbus Crew will start their next season at their new stadium in the arena district located in downtown Columbus until then we celebrate this win!
The Columbus Crew Win 2020 MLS Cup Championship was originally published on joycolumbus.com