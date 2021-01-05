Eric Jerome Dickey, Beloved New York Times Best-Selling Author, Passes Away At 59

Eric Jerome Dickey wrote about love and relationships as if he was speaking directly to readers. One of the first “grown folks” authors for a generation of Black book readers, he would elevate the genre with books such as Sister, Sister, Liar’s Game, Friends & Lovers, Cheaters, Milk In My Coffee and more.

Dickey passed away in Los Angeles on Sunday (January 3) according to his publicist after a long illness. He was 59.

#ESSENCE is saddened to report the passing of famed author, Eric Jerome Dickey. Dickey was an ESSENCE and New York Times best-selling author best known for his novels about contemporary African-American life. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/tDqe2QH8Jr — ESSENCE (@Essence) January 5, 2021

His publicist confirms that beloved New York Times bestselling author Eric Jerome Dickey passed away on Sunday, January 3, in Los Angeles after battling a long illness. He was 59. — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) January 5, 2021

The author, affectionately known as EJD by readers, fans, peers, and more was born in Memphis, Tennessee where he would later graduate from the University of Memphis (then known as Memphis State) in 1983 in computer systems technology. In 1983, he would move to Los Angeles to pursue a career in engineering but the lure of entertainment and Hollywood bit him. He would go on to write several comedy scripts before giving a try to writing novels about contemporary Black life.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In the late ’90s well into the early 2000s, he was a literary giant as his books quickly became New York Times Best Sellers. In total, he wrote more than 30 novels and short stories, with only his first two not making the New York Times list. He even wrote a graphic novel for Storm of the X-Men, a book reimagining the initial meeting between Storm and Black Panther.

A lifetime member of Alpha Phi Alpha, he promoted Black literature wherever he went, including taking part in the National Black Book Festival and more.

Our thoughts and prayers and condolences to his family, friends and more.

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2021 1 photos Launch gallery Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2021 1. Floyd Little, football legend, 78 Source:Getty 1 of 1 Skip ad Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2021 Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2021 The football world lost a legend as 2021 started when former college and professional star running back Floyd Little died on New Year's Day. He was 78 years old. Little died following a brief battle with cancer, according to the New York Times. [caption id="attachment_4072443" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Hyoung Chang / Getty[/caption] His football career began to take off as a high school star in Connecticut, but he transferred to a military school in New Jersey for his final two years to help prepare him for college academics as well as athletics. The famous World War II Gen. Douglas MacArthur tried to recruit Little to play at the West Point U.S. military academy, something the football player recalled in "Promises to Keep," his memoir published in 2012. “General MacArthur shook my hand and talked to me about the value of education, about being a leader,” Little wrote. “I was told that if I went to Army, I could become the first Black general.” Little in 1964 ultimately chose to attend Syracuse University, where he was a three-time all-American. That collegiate stardom paved Little's way to star in the then-AFL for the Denver Broncos, a team that later became part of the larger group of professional football franchises popularly known as the NFL. Speaking of "franchise," that became Little's nickname on the Broncos as he went on to set rushing marks from 1967 to 1975. Little went on to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as well as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. President-elect Joe Biden, who also attended Syracuse University, extended his heartfelt condolences after hearing the news that his "friend" Little had died. "Floyd Little and I were students at Syracuse University together. I was in law school and he was a star halfback on the football team," Biden said in a statement released to the press on Saturday. Biden went on to describe a good, mutual friendship that they enjoyed through the decades. "In the years that followed, I got to know Floyd as the man behind the number. He was full of character, decency, and integrity. He was always gracious with his time with fans — parents and grandparents who wanted to introduce their children and grandchildren to a genuine role model," Biden added. "I was one of them. My family got to know Floyd. We’d call each other after Syracuse games and to check in on one another. I remember our call when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the joy in his voice. And I remember the more recent call when he shared his cancer diagnosis, and how fearless he was in his conviction to fight it. As with everything else he did in life, Floyd lived to the very end with grit and heart, and love for his family and faith in God." Biden added that he will miss his "friend," who he called "a good man."

The Latest:

Eric Jerome Dickey, Beloved New York Times Best-Selling Author, Passes Away At 59 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com