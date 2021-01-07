CLOSE
So Beautiful
HomeSo Beautiful

Jackie Aina Swiftly Gathers Trump Supporting Beauty Twit Amanda Ensing

Beauty influencer and entrepreneur Jackie Aina called out controversial vlogger Amanda Ensing over her support for Trump and Capitol building rioters.

Today - Season 68

Source: NBC / Getty

Whew Chile. The last 24 hours have exposed what Black folk have always known to be true — white privilege is alive and well. Not that we needed an insurrection to prove it, but apparently the rest of America did. We watched white thugs scale walls and storm the Capitol building like savages — some bold enough to take selfies with Capitol police while others posed with their feet up on Nancy Pelosi’s desk.

As if it wasn’t bad enough to watch, it became unbearable to read on social media where alt-right supporters took to their Twitter soap box to spew more racist rhetoric. One of them was beauty influencer and vlogger Amanda Ensing, who has a history of making dumb a** comments. But not ta-day. Beauty boss and melanin queen Jackie Aina had time and their Twitter exchange is as enjoyable as today’s wypipo memes.

The Twitter confrontation began when Ensing tweeted a photo of rioters implying Trump was being cheated out the election to which Aina responded posing the rhetorical question as to who is to blame for the alt-right rebellion.

Aina’s comment sparked a series of exchanges that left Ensing looking like the fool she is. Fellow beauty influencer Shayla also jumped in to check Ensing and accusing Ensing of darkening her skin and curling her hair to appear more ethnic.

All of which would make sense seeing how she told Jackie Aina, on a press trip years ago, that her brand was too white.

Ensing faced backlash last November when she revealed she voted for Trump, which was surprising since she is a proud woman of color. But according to the 29-year-old influencer Claiming any race or ethnicity to a certain [political] party is disgusting.” Ensing once compared herself to the the Biblical figure Esther in a Tik Tok, which explains Jackie Aina’s Esther* correction in another tweet.

Before the Twitter exchange eventually extinguished, content creator Alissa Ashley jumped in with one final blow to Ensing.

 

And that’s on Mary Had A Little Lamb. 

RELATED STORIES:

Jackie Aina’s FORVR MOOD Candles Have The Perfect Scent For Your Mood

10 Times Jackie Aina Gave Us Fierce Red Carpet Looks

Impressions Vanity Company Naughty Or Nice Holiday Party

10 Times Jackie Aina Gave Us Fierce Red Carpet Looks

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Jackie Aina Gave Us Fierce Red Carpet Looks

Continue reading 10 Times Jackie Aina Gave Us Fierce Red Carpet Looks

10 Times Jackie Aina Gave Us Fierce Red Carpet Looks

[caption id="attachment_3176537" align="alignnone" width="753"] Source: Rachel Murray / Getty[/caption] Jackie Aina is every beauty influencer's inspiration. The Nigerian-American beauty debuted on the scene via YouTube after joining the US Navy Reserve where she discovered her love for makeup. She eventually landed a job with MAC Cosmetics, where she was able to hone her craft. Jackie was continuously told the makeup trends she wanted to do on herself wouldn't work on her skin complexion, which led to her creating videos that highlighted beauty looks and products that worked for all skin tones. Jackie uses her platform to advocate for Black women. Although she partners with tons of beauty and fashion brands, she doesn't think twice about calling them out about issues like lack of diversity, lack of advocacy, and inappropriately capitalizing off of the black dollar. After the murder of George Floyd, Jackie took to her Twitter account to call out brands like FashionNova and Pretty Little Thing for their silence on Black issues. More recently she cut ties with a beauty brand for continuing a partnership with a known racist. Jackie is the embodiment of an influencer who uses her platform for good. Not only is she working overtime to change the lack of inclusion in the beauty industry, she's willing to risk a few checks to get her point across. Today the beauty guru turns 33 years old. In honor of her birthday, we're counting down 10 times Jackie Aina gave us fierce red carpet looks.

Jackie Aina Swiftly Gathers Trump Supporting Beauty Twit Amanda Ensing  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jackie Aina Swiftly Gathers Trump Supporting Beauty Twit…
 8 hours ago
01.07.21
Photos
Close