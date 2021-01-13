WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 13, 2021: Donald Trump Speaks — FBI Warns All 50 States and D.C. — Lawmakers Test Positive For Covid-19 After Capitol Attack

1. Donald Trump: House-Led Impeachment Puts U.S. in Danger

Ahead of the House vote Tuesday calling for the Vice President to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office, a growing number of Republicans are backing impeaching the president.

2. FBI Warns All 50 States and D.C. of Potential Armed Protests Until Inauguration

Tensions remain high after last week’s attack of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters. The FBI is putting officials on alert about possible violent protests at State houses and government buildings leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

3. Coronavirus Update: Three Democratic Lawmakers Test Positive For Covid-19 After Capitol Attack

After being locked down in a room for several hours during the attack on the Capitol last week, three Congress members have tested positive for COVID-19. Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman, of New Jersey, Representative Pramila Jayapal, Seattle, and Representative Brad Schneider, of Illinois, all cited the refusal of Republican lawmakers to wear masks while in lockdown.

4. Black Man Suing New Braunfels For Violent Traffic Stop for “Dirty License Plate”

Clarence Crawford has filed a lawsuit in federal court for excessive force and racial profiling against the city of New Braunfels, Texas, former officer Kaleb Meyer, and former police chief Tom Wibert. Crawford, a Black man, was pulled over while driving home from work and forcefully pulled out of his car at gunpoint for a dirty license plate.

5. Stilettos Are Out, Souped-Up Sneakers Are In

Before the pandemic, dress shoes were experiencing a decline in sales and now things are even worse. From March to May 2020, U.S. sales of dress shoes tanked more than 70% compared to 2019.

