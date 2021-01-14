Urban Meyer Coming Out of Retirement

Looks like Urban Meyer is pulling a Michale Jordan! The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced that the former Ohio State Buckeyes coach has accepted the position of head coach for the NFL team.

Meyer retired in 2019 from Ohio State, this was his third time retiring after 2011 with the Florida Gators, and 1995 with the Colorado State Rams.

Jaguars team owner Shad Khan expressed enthusiasm for the new hire.

Urban Meyer is who we want and need, a leader, winner and champion who demands excellence and produces results. While Urban already enjoys a legacy in the game of football that few will ever match, his passion for the opportunity in front of him here in Jacksonville is powerful and unmistakable.

Meyer has been called one of the most successful college coaches in NCAA history. Jacksonville hasn’t had a winning season since 2007 and is hoping that Meyer’s coaching expertise can help their franchise turn into a more competitive team. source The Latest:

