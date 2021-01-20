CLOSE
Cbus
HomeCbus

Gun Shops in Columbus Reporting Shortages as Sales Continue to Increase!

As the unrest of a pandemic, and civil uprise was sweeping the streets on Columbus, a lot of folks decided it was time to armor up. It would only make sense that once you see chaos break out you take the next step in purchasing a fire arm in order to protect yourself and loved ones.

NBA Youngboy arrest

Source: Baton Rouge PD / NBA Youngboy

According to 10tvnews.com all across the world a survey has shown that there is an increase in sales of guns, the average rate is up 60%!

Owner of L.E.P.D, Eric Delbert has said that before the pandemic they would slap about 10 guns a day, and now in the past couple of months some days they’ve sold 150. An industry report shows that 8.4million people were first time buyers of guns in 2020 .

Delbert agrees that new gun owners were the cause for the increase in sales, and gun shortages.

Do you plan on purchasing a weapon, or are you a gun owner?

Westside Gunn Releases Shady Records Debut ‘Who Made The Sunshine’ LP, Twitter Bigs Up The Fly God

15 photos Launch gallery

Westside Gunn Releases Shady Records Debut ‘Who Made The Sunshine’ LP, Twitter Bigs Up The Fly God

Continue reading Westside Gunn Releases Shady Records Debut ‘Who Made The Sunshine’ LP, Twitter Bigs Up The Fly God

Westside Gunn Releases Shady Records Debut ‘Who Made The Sunshine’ LP, Twitter Bigs Up The Fly God

[caption id="attachment_912579" align="alignnone" width="400"] Source: Claudio Lavenia / Getty[/caption] Westside Gunn might be the best self-promoting figure in Hip-Hop and has backed up his boasts time and again while still largely not considered a rapper’s rapper by some critics. By sheer determination and a clear vision for his path in music, the Buffalo, N.Y. artist released his Shady Records debut, Who Made The Sunshine, and Twitter thus far is in high approval of the effort. Who Made The Sunshine is the third release this year for the Fly God, following the acclaimed Pray For Paris album and the Flygod is an Awesome God II mixtape. The tradition of flyness at all costs, chilling threats of violence, and a declaration of Hip-Hop superiority continue on with the latest project, and the features list is a who’s who of rap royalty. This wouldn’t be a true Griselda affair without WSG’s brother Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher, both of whom appear on the record alongside their crew members in Armani Caesar and newest signee, Boldy James. The legendary Slick Rick makes not one, but two guest appearances, and Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, ElCamino, Stove God Cooks, Flee Lord, Estee Nack, and the wildly-talented Smoke DZA join the party as well. It also wouldn’t be a complete album from WSG without some soul-stirring spoken word from poet Keisha Plum. Across Twitter, Who Made The Sunshine is getting plenty of attention considering the hype created around it by WSG himself and comes just as Conway The Machine’s From King To A God and Armani Caesar’s The Liz still getting heavy spins from fans of the upstate New York collective. Check out the reactions below. Who Made The Sunshine can be found at your preferred DSP by clicking here. — Photo: Getty

Gun Shops in Columbus Reporting Shortages as Sales Continue to Increase!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Gun Shops in Columbus Reporting Shortages as Sales…
 2 hours ago
01.20.21
Photos
Close