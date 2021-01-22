The VERZUZ celebration between Keyshia Cole & Ashanti finally went down last night and fans were … a little shocked to say the least. From additional waiting times, sound issues, you never really know what really happened unless you talk to the source!
GoDJ Hi-C is Keyshia Cole’s DJ so he called fresh off a red-eye to talk to Good Morning H-Town about the night, why Keyshia was late, how the O.T. Genasis collaboration happened, how the vibe picked up throughout the night, and more!
You can relive the battle below.
The Latest:
- The HistoryMakers Celebrates 20 years Of African American Leadership
- Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King, Passes Away At 86
- Designer Sergio Hudson Details His Process For Creating VP Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama’s Inauguration Day Outfits
- Keyshia Cole’s DJ Explains What Exactly Happened During Verzuz [EXCLUSIVE]
- Report: Dave Chappelle Tests Positive For COVID-19
- Gov. DeWine Orders Curfew to Stay in Affect Pass Jan 23rd
- “Perfect Season” Browns Coach Hue Jackson Reportedly Has Job Interview With the Steelers
- Chloe Bailey Of Chloe X Halle Shuts Down The #BussItChallenge Ahead Of ‘Grown-ish’ Premiere [VIDEO]
- CORONAVIRUS: Ohio Curfew to Extend Well Past January 23
- GG Townson Explains The Pressure Of Playing In The Salt-N-Pepa Biopic [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Front Page News: Here’s What Joe And Kamala Are Doing On Their First Day In Office [WATCH]
Keyshia Cole’s DJ Explains What Exactly Happened During Verzuz [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: