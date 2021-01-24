Conor McGregor Gets Knocked Out In UFC Return, Gets Memed For His Participation

It looks like it’s time for Conor McGregor to go home and be a family for the rest of his life.

Conor McGregor was looking to start 2021 with some new energy and resuscitate his UFC career, which has been on life support for quite some time. Going into last night’s match with Dustin Poirier, McGregor was the heavy favorite. He beat Poirier when they first fought over six years ago, with many believing that history would repeat itself.

Welp, they were wrong.

McGregor was in rare form, landing some square punches when the fight started, seemingly taking the first round. Things quickly went left for the Irish mixed martial artist after Poirier hit him with a surprise hook that left McGregor wobbly. Sensing that he had McGregor on the ropes, Poirier seized the opportunity and finished off his dazed and confused opponent earning a shocking TKO victory over his opponent.

Conor McGregor caught the universal fade?! Night night! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QybwaSulEx — Alvin aqua Blanco (@Aqua174) January 24, 2021

Following his defeat, we saw a much more humble McGregor than the usual cocky and brash fighter we have all come to know him to be. During the post-fight interview, in his according to Apple Care voice, Conor vowed to return to the octagon again while graciously accepting the fact he got his ass handed to him.

Man got beat so bad he’s speaking a rare Middle Earth dialect. pic.twitter.com/zqFIDmfosO — Alvin aqua Blanco (@Aqua174) January 24, 2021

Unfortunately, Twitter isn’t so kind. Just like Nate Robinson, Ronda Rousey, and Manny Pacquiao found out, if you go into a match as the favorite and get your bell rung, your participation prize is becoming a meme.

Netflix: Are you still watchi- Me: pic.twitter.com/I0bDpJcKBK — The Big Chillin' (@Kofie) January 24, 2021

Even 2021’s current meme champion, Senator Bernie Sanders, and his wonderful mittens got in on the fun.

ko’d conor mcgregor so bad that bernie sanders had to console him pic.twitter.com/kjG7yX0q5A — Alfonso J. Lopez, MD (@DrFonsi_) January 24, 2021

LOL.

Well, if 2021 has given us anything right now, it has been plenty of jokes. You can peep more Conor McGregor memes in the gallery below.

