In true 2020/2021 fashion a cat’s birthday party held in Santo Domingo, Chile has turned into a COVID-19 spreader event.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Fifteen people’s positive COVID-19 test were all traced back to a cat’s birthday party. Ten of the fifteen people actually attended the party, and the other five were family members of the party-goers. The birthday kitty has not contracted the disease.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Dominican Republic has reported over 694,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and more than 17,000 deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)has named Chile as a high-risk travel destination.
The Latest:
- The HistoryMakers Celebrates 20 years Of African American Leadership
- Cat’s Birthday Party Leads to COVID-19 Spread
- Win a Digital Code for the Movie ‘True to the Game 2’
- Check Out ‘The 7 Types of Rest’ That Humans Need…
- Beyonce Teases New Icy Park Collection
- Teyana Taylor Launches Her First Collection With PLT As Their Creative Director
- Chico DeBarge Popped With Methamphetamine and Heroin, Impersonated His Brother
- Cincinnati: There Was A Major Crash On 75 North
- ‘We Must Convict Him!’ Maxine Waters Demands Trump’s Senate Impeachment Trial ‘Take Away His Power’
- Trey Songz Arrested After Physical Altercation With Officers At Kansas City Chiefs’ Game
- Black Women On Roe v. Wade: ‘Now’s The Time To Ensure Equity, Not Just Access’