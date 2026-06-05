Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Kirk Franklin Set to Host this Years’ 41st Annual Stellar Awards!

The Biggest Names in Gospel Music are Headed to Charlotte. Find Out Who's Leading the Nominations for This Year's Stellar Awards.

Published on June 5, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Keith Lee's FamiLee Day
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

The nominees are in for the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards. Gospel music’s biggest night heads to Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 15 at Spectrum Center under the theme “Feels Like Home.” Kirk Franklin returns as host for this year’s celebration honoring the best in gospel music.

34th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Leon Bennett
DC Emancipation Day
Brian Stukes
TASHA Unscripted: Live Recording
Nykieria Chaney

Leading the Artist of the Year category are Jekalyn Carr, Kim Person, Darrel Walls, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Tye Tribbett.

The event will feature performances, tributes, special honors, and activities as part of the Stellar Plus Experience. Tickets are already on sale.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
62 Items
Obituaries  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comments
22 Items
Celebrity  |  Written By: Team CASSIUS

50 Cent Says Daphne Joy “Not A Victim” After Alleged Diddy Sextape Leaks, Social Media Reacts

Comments
2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Build-Out
Cbus  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

30 Ex-Buckeyes Join Ohio State Abuse Lawsuit

Comments
5:13
Music  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

E.U. Legend Sugar Bear Honors Go-Go’s Past and Future

Comments
6:57
News  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Rickey Smiley Accepted Into 2026 Radio Hall of Fame Class, Reacts Live On Air

Comments

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close