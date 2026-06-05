Kirk Franklin Set to Host this Years’ 41st Annual Stellar Awards!

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The nominees are in for the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards. Gospel music’s biggest night heads to Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 15 at Spectrum Center under the theme “Feels Like Home.” Kirk Franklin returns as host for this year’s celebration honoring the best in gospel music.

Leon Bennett Brian Stukes Nykieria Chaney

Leading the Artist of the Year category are Jekalyn Carr, Kim Person, Darrel Walls, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Tye Tribbett.

The event will feature performances, tributes, special honors, and activities as part of the Stellar Plus Experience. Tickets are already on sale.