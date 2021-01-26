Gov Mike DeWine Announces Future Curfew Changes for Ohio

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

With Ohio’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers slowly declining, Governor Mike DeWine announced a plan for loosing up the curfew restrictions put in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. The plan is centered around Ohio continuing to have a decline in hospitalizations throughout the state. If the state has seven straight days of decline below 3,500 hospitalizations curfew will be changed to 11pm for two weeks.

If the state has seven straight days of hospitalizations under 3,000 the curfew will be midnight for two weeks. If hospitalization numbers drop below 2,500 for seven straight days the curfew will be dropped altogether.

So where does Ohio stand now? As of January 26th Ohio has had six straight days below the 3,500 hospitalizations mark. Could this be the light at the end of the tunnell? Only time will tell so keep following the safetly precautions Ohio!

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: