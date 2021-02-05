CLOSE
Cbus
HomeCbus

Three Million Dollar Bond Set for Former Columbus Officer Adam Coy

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Adam Coy Mugshot

Source: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office / Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

 

Adam Coy, the former Columbus Police Officer who was fired after killing unarmed Andre Hill on December 22, 2020, while responding to a non-emergency call appeared in court for the first time for a bond hearing.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

After entering a not guilty plea a Franklin County judge set Coy’s bond at 3 million dollars.  Coy is facing four counts murder while in the commission of a felony; felonious assault; and two counts of dereliction of duty.  Coy’s attorney Mark Collins stated after that they would be going to another judge to ask for a lower bond.

Coy was a 19-year veteran of the force and believed Hill was a danger.  Coy says he thought the keyring in Hill’s hand was a revolver,  Hill was unarmed.

Watch the bond hearing here

The Latest:

Adam coy , Andre Hill , columbus police

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Adam Coy Mugshot
Three Million Dollar Bond Set for Former Columbus…
 2 hours ago
02.05.21
Photos
Close