Adam Coy, the former Columbus Police Officer who was fired after killing unarmed Andre Hill on December 22, 2020, while responding to a non-emergency call appeared in court for the first time for a bond hearing.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
After entering a not guilty plea a Franklin County judge set Coy’s bond at 3 million dollars. Coy is facing four counts murder while in the commission of a felony; felonious assault; and two counts of dereliction of duty. Coy’s attorney Mark Collins stated after that they would be going to another judge to ask for a lower bond.
Coy was a 19-year veteran of the force and believed Hill was a danger. Coy says he thought the keyring in Hill’s hand was a revolver, Hill was unarmed.
Watch the bond hearing here
The Latest:
- The HistoryMakers Celebrates 20 years Of African American Leadership
- Three Million Dollar Bond Set for Former Columbus Officer Adam Coy
- Meagan Good Says Minimal Makeup Is One Of The Few Secrets To Her Flawless Skin
- BHM: Did You Know These Beloved Things Were Invented By Black People?
- Dianne Durham, first Black national gymnastics champion, dead at 52
- West Chester Township: SWAT Response To A Man With A Gun Who Wouldn’t Exit The Car
- How Did African American’s Impact The Space Program?
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 5, 2021: Controversial Q-Congresswoman Removed — Vaccine Scams — Officer Indicted For Murder Of Andre Hill
- Nike Unveils the GO FlyEase Sneaker With A Whole Hinge [Photos]
- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ejected From Committee Assignments After Touting Racist Speech, Conspiracy Theories
- Chadwick Boseman Makes History As First Actor Nominated For Four Awards In One Year