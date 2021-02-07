Beyoncé Takes Us To A Winter Wonderland In New “ICY PARK” Sneak Peak

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If you missed your chance to get your hands on the first two IVY PARK drops, now’s your chance to get icy!

Beyoncé taking us to a winter wonderland for the latest drop from her adidas x IVY PARK line which she’s appropriately titled “ICY PARK”. For this new campaign, the global superstar enlists notables such as Gucci Mane, Hailey Beiber, Kaash Paige, Akesha Murray, and more to help promote the upcoming campaign and its icy colorways.

Over the weekend, Beyoncé dropped an icy hot commercial on social media to help tease the line and it’s already gained a huge buzz on the Internet. The 2 minute and 24-second video features the singer along with her enlisted celeb friends as they model different winter looks from the line while looking fierce and fabulous in the snow.

Beyoncé looks stunning as she dazzles us all in various looks such as a diamond-encrusted headwrap and matching reflective jacket, an icy hot printed pink ensemble, and an all-white bodysuit, pants, coat, and fur hat. The models mimic Bey’s looks, with Gucci Mane flashing his grills and icy chains and Kaash Paige looking stunning on an IVY PARK snowmobile.

Some industry notables have already started to receive their “ICY PARK” items in the mail ahead of the big release, which Beyoncé is sending (wait for it) on ice. Kaash Paige was one of the first to receive her new sneakers and took to Instagram to show off the ice block with her all-white sneakers inside, captioning the photo, ” @weareivypark / @beyonce SENT ME THE NEW DROP ON ICE STAY TUNED , COLLECTION COMING FEBRUARY 19th ”

The $30-$850 “ICY PARK” line features cozy materials such as faux shearling and performance towel terry. It also features its usual body activewear, lifestyle tracksuits, and accessories for both men that tap into the traditional winter colors of snowy white, brown, blue, and pink.

According to adidas.com, the new “ICY PARK” footwear line also lets Queen Bey expand her footwear collection with five new styles including updates to already the already popular IVY PARK Ultra Boost and the Forum Lo, Forum Mid, and Super Sleek styles. The latest IVY PARK Super Sleek Boot is also appropriately introduced in this drop to help IVY PARK wearers get ready to be super cute on their next mountain ski trip.

As Beyoncé noted on her IGTV post, the new line drops on February 19 on adidas.com so get your coins ready because this one is going to go fast!

Beyoncé Takes Us To A Winter Wonderland In New "ICY PARK" Sneak Peak

