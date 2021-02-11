After months a statewide curfew has expired for Ohio. Governor Mike DeWine did not extend the curfew because hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have decided for two weeks.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
In his daily COVID-19 press conference Governor DeWine ured Ohioans to stay vigilant and continue to practice social distancing and “keep doing what we’ve been doing.” In order to keep COVID diagnoses and hospitalization numbers going down. He also said, “Let’s get the vaccine into our ars as quick as we can, but at the same time, we’ve got to continue to wear a mask, we’ve got to continue to keep the distancing.”
The lifting of the curfew will allow businesses to stay open later and hopefully bring in more revenue.
Ohio has had over 900K reported cases, over 12k deaths, and over 48k hospitalizations. Starting February, 15th Ohioans over the age of 65 will have access to the COVID vaccine. In addition, Ohioans who have early childhood conditions that have been carried into adulthood will also gain access to the vaccine. See below for a breakdown of the latest group that will have access or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov for more information.
The Latest:
- Ohio’s Statewide Curfew Has Been Lifted
- OHIO: Curfew Could Expire Today
- Gary’s Tea: Rachel Dolezal Hasn’t Been Able To Find A Job In 6 Years After Transracial Controversy [WATCH]
- Serena Williams Shut It Down In Her Asymmetrical Nike Cat Suit Inspired By Florence Joyner
- Democrats Push To Increase Federal Minimum Wage With Next Stimulus Bill
- Black Farmers May Finally Get Relief With Two New Legislative Proposals
- Tessica Brown Is Now Gorilla Glue Free After Surgery & Still Has Hair! [VIDEO]
- Brandy Comes To Tears Reminiscing On Her Time Working With Whitney Houston
- A Timeline Of Nelson Mandela’s Life
- Nelson Mandela Freed From Prison On This Day In 1990