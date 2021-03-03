Columbus Catholic School Teacher Fired After Telling Class the Cause of George Floyd’s Death was ‘Disputed’

A theology teacher at a Catholic high school in Columbus has been terminated after she said the cause of George Floyd’s death was “disputed.”
The Catholic Diocese of Columbus said on Tuesday that Deborah DelPrince had been terminated after she was placed on administrative leave last week.
During a class over a Zoom call, DelPrince, who taught at Bishop Ready, could be heard saying that how Floyd died was “disputed.” Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer crushed his neck for over eight minutes. The scene was captured on video, sparked protests and led to murder charges against the officer.
For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/bishop-ready-teacher-who-disputed-george-floyds-cause-of-death-has-been-fired/
