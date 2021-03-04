Bojangles Opening Multiple Locations in Columbus

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, Bojangles, a fast food chain known for its Southern-style chicken and biscuits is planning 15 new restaurants in the Columbus market.

The expansion into Columbus is part of a new deal with franchise owner Jeff Rigsby to open 45 new locations over the next seven years.

Bojangles says restaurants will be developed around Rigsby’s core markets, including Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, along with a new Bojangles market: Columbus, Ohio, which is slated for 15 locations.

For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/bojangles-bringing-15-new-restaurants-to-columbus-area/

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.