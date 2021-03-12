CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Ohio Schools COVID Cases Almost Double in a Week

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

 

Portrait of friends wearing face mask in class room

Source: FG Trade / Getty

According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,058 new coronavirus cases among students and staff members. This is close to double last week’s increase of 1,773, and it’s more than 3.5 times the previous week’s increase of 847.

Thursday’s data reflects the week ending Sunday, March 7, and it includes infections caught in and out of school. The school year total now stands at 65,785.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Cincinnati Public School district is leading the state in cases with 996.  Below is a breakdown of the districts with the highest COVID-19 rates

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Portrait of friends wearing face mask in class room
Ohio Schools COVID Cases Almost Double in a…
 3 hours ago
03.12.21
Photos
Close