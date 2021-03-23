Westerville Central Falls Short of State Championship

According to the Columbus Dispatch Westerville Central was really close to pulling off for a shot at the state championship. With the district and regionals championships won, the Warhawks felt like they were about to do something magnificent while playing at the University of Dayton Arena.
THEY were this close, with 2.3 seconds left behind Centrallville by one point in the Division 1 State championship game.It was up to senior Landon Tillman who stepped up for a three pointer, if it had gone in they would walked away with a state championship, but the Elks pulled out the win 43-42.
Congratulations to both teams on a great year.
The Big Petty: Shaq Sips Tea As Charles Barkley Compared Him & Kobe Bryant To 76ers Stars
The Big Petty: Shaq Sips Tea As Charles Barkley Compared Him & Kobe Bryant To 76ers Stars
1.
1 of 10
Comeon @SHAQ “jerrod quickley” 😂 @NBAonTNT— Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) February 26, 2021
2.
2 of 10
Ernie: “Kristaps is not playing tonight, you know what that means right Shaq?”@SHAQ : “Yea he needs some icy hot, MAN UP!” 😂😂😂— Hollone A Minnuh Playa! (@HotTakeSpacho) February 26, 2021
3.
3 of 10
@shaq tried to say Jokic is Rik Smits 2.0 a couple of days ago and I can’t stop thinking about it. #nba pic.twitter.com/E0xSCygpVE— Harry Boughner (@MrHarryBoughner) February 26, 2021
4.
4 of 10
@SHAQ can never top the greatest turtleneck of all time. #InsideTheNBA pic.twitter.com/CnpNmU78Sw— Mike Butz (@MAButz) February 26, 2021
5.
5 of 10
I haven’t laughed this hard while watching TV in a LONG TIME! I love @NBAonTNT @SHAQ tried tho! #FirstNameGame https://t.co/C8X2FVAoEf— kedwebdev (@KedWebDev) February 26, 2021
6.
6 of 10
Boy @SHAQ got me crying right now 😂😂💀 #insidethenba— DAVID MORRIS (@DMoCrew2693) February 26, 2021
7.
7 of 10
"GOOGLE ME" pic.twitter.com/l7EI43Gmde— Deven Parikh (@DeePee30) February 26, 2021
8.
8 of 10
It’s @SHAQ fault the jazz out here whopping everybody ass ever since he told @spidadmitchell he ain’t bout that life they been going crazy— Shaq 6lack (@shaqnokobe_) February 26, 2021
9.
9 of 10
Ok, does @SHAQ really need 3 @Lipton tea bags for one tumbler? Is this why he is so aggressive towards Charles every night? @NBAonTNT @TurnersportsEJ @TheJetOnTNT @NBA @TNTPR #NBA #NBAonTNT #Shaq #TNT #LiptonTea #Basketball #FreeErnieJohnson pic.twitter.com/6yNwPOAvJk— Jaison (@JayMunz) February 26, 2021
10.
10 of 10
shaq is grabbing a yeti cup like someone grabs a tea cup 😳😳 https://t.co/1TLTr6n6Oi— michael (@mike_schappell) February 26, 2021
Westerville Central Falls Short of State Championship was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com