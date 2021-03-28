According to NBC4i, The Internal Revenue Service says that face masks, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are tax deductible.
According to the recently released notice, “personal protective equipment, such as masks, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes for the primary purpose of preventing the spread of coronavirus” are considered deductible medical expenses.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Amounts paid for such expenses are eligible to be paid or reimbursed using flexible health spending accounts, medical savings accounts, reimbursement arrangements and other health savings accounts.
According to the IRS guidance, eligible purchases “are treated as amounts paid for medical care under § 213(d) of the Internal Revenue Code (Code).
For the full NBC4 story click here
The Latest:
- Here’s Your Chance to Win $1K From Magic
- Win Cash from Magic!!
- Mask, Sanitizer, and Wipes All Tax Deductible Items
- Overturned Conviction For Rape Of Unconscious Woman Exposes Major Shortcoming In State Law
- Baltimore To End Prosecution Of Low-Level Offenses, Charting New Course In Public Safety
- ‘That’s the Failsafe’: Georgia’s New Voting Law Does What Trump Couldn’t
- Amber Riley Slays In Her adidas x Ivy Park Drip!
- Fashion Nova Teams Up With Lauren London To Support “Women on Top” Initiative
- With The Compton Pledge Mayor Aja Brown Provides Guaranteed Income For An Equitable Future
- Chloe Bailey Obliterates The Walk Challenge
- N-Word Is ‘Nothing New’ For ‘Bagel Karen,’ Black Father Of Her Children Says Of Viral Racist Outburst
- ‘Jim Crow Relic’: Black Leaders Demand An End To The Filibuster And Its Racist Roots