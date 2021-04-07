CLOSE
National
HomeNational

DMX Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Hip Hop All Stars 2018

Source: Victoria Said It/C McGraw / Victoria Said It/Carissa McGraw

DMX is currently still in the hospital on life support after an alleged drug overdose on Friday, April 2nd which reportedly was followed up by a heart attack leaving his brain deprived of oxygen.

Well, now it looks like there is more to worry about after X allegedly has tested positive for COVID-19 per VladTV.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

His family has not confirmed the news however sources say his manager did and they’re watching him very closely with minimal visitation.

Let’s continue to keep DMX in our prayers. As we get more information, we’ll keep you updated.

See Also: Watch the Ruff Ryders Surround White Plains Hospital For a DMX Tribute

See Also: Fans & Celebs React To DMX Being In Vegetative State

DMX Calls Out Jay-Z For An Iconic #Verzuz Instagram Battle, 90s Twitter Gets Hype

11 photos Launch gallery

DMX Calls Out Jay-Z For An Iconic #Verzuz Instagram Battle, 90s Twitter Gets Hype

Continue reading DMX Calls Out Jay-Z For An Iconic #Verzuz Instagram Battle, 90s Twitter Gets Hype

DMX Calls Out Jay-Z For An Iconic #Verzuz Instagram Battle, 90s Twitter Gets Hype

[caption id="attachment_864436" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty[/caption] DMX is ready to step into the ring with Jay-Z. Remember you can always take 92Q with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app. In a clip posted to Instagram of a recent virtual interview with N.O.R.E for his hit show Drink Champs, Noreaga asked DMX if he had the opportunity to participate in Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s Instagram Battle Series. Verzuz, who would he choose as an opponent; to which X responded–“Jay.” Taken aback, N.O.R.E asked for clarification if the “Party Up” rapper was referring to Jay-Z, to which DMX reassured that he said what he said. “Yeah, who you think?” DMX responded. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join! https://www.instagram.com/p/B_17ry3AZpK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Realizing that DMX was serious neither N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN could contain their excitement. “That would be battle number three,” X noted. The lyrical rivalry between JAY-Z and DMX originally began in the early ’90s when the two legendary MCs battled twice. With only one being captured on camera in 1999, the raw footage of this rhyming session ended up being used in the 2000 documentary Backstage. https://youtu.be/wTdDTYbc3Fc In 2016, DMX spoke to Drink Champs about his battles with Jay. During the conversation, he declared won each showdown. “I never lost a battle!” he said. “I never lost a battle! Never! Never! I’m a battle rapper.” Swizz and Timbaland have been able to pull off some impressive matchups for Verzuz, staging legendary battles such as RZA vs. DJ Premier, Babyface vs. Teddy Riley, and T-Pain vs Lil’ Jon, many fans are wondering if the two producers can pull off the match up. Of course, Black Twitter got a hold of the challenge and instantly began making some great and at times hilarious predictions. check out some of the best ones below.

 

The Latest:

DMX Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on 92q.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
DMX Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19
 3 hours ago
04.07.21
Photos
Close