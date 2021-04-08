CLOSE
The Ohio State Spring Football Game Will Be Open to The Public

Source: Benjamin Solomon / Getty

 

According to NBC4i, Ohio State will allow 19,180 fans at the Spring football game on April 17 at noon, OSU announced in a press release Thursday.

The department anticipates approximately 4,500 tickets, at $5 per ticket, will be available to the general public. There will be a general public sale on Monday at 11 a.m. for a number of constituent groups, including students and the general public.

An additional 2,500 tickets in the south stands will be reserved for Ohio State students at no charge.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

