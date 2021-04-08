According to NBC4i, Ohio State will allow 19,180 fans at the Spring football game on April 17 at noon, OSU announced in a press release Thursday.
The department anticipates approximately 4,500 tickets, at $5 per ticket, will be available to the general public. There will be a general public sale on Monday at 11 a.m. for a number of constituent groups, including students and the general public.
An additional 2,500 tickets in the south stands will be reserved for Ohio State students at no charge.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Here’s Your Chance to Win $1K From Magic
- The Ohio State Spring Football Game Will Be Open to The Public
- The Receipts: Medical Expert Says George Floyd Died From Low Oxygen Levels, Not Fentanyl
- The Ohio State Fair Is Happening But Unlike Years Past
- Large Factory Fire Causes Blast Heard Around Columbus, Injures Many
- Report: Former NFL Player Phillip Adams Kills 5, Then Himself After Mass Shooting In South Carolina
- Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 10: “Love At First Sight” [Listen]
- More Than A Historic First, Tishaura Jones’ Win Shows the Power of Building With Community
- TRIED IT: Boohoo X The City Girls’ ‘Boyfriend Cut’ Jeans Fit A Tall Girl Like Me
- Jungle Jack Hanna Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: