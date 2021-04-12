CLOSE
Cbus
HomeCbus

Man Shot and Killed By Police at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

 

One man is dead after an altercation with police and security officers at St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Westerville Police responded to a call of a man passed out in a vehicle.  Medics and officers accompanied the man to St. Ann’s Hospital.  Officers learned that domestic violence warrants were issued in his name, as well as a weapons under disability warrant in Franklin County.  Details are unclear of how the man obtained a weapon, but a shootout ensued including police and hospital security.

The man passed away later due to his injuries, no officers were injured during the altercation.  St. Ann’s Hospital remains open for those needing medical care.

The Latest:

Hospital , st. anns , westerville

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Emergency flashers on a fire engine
Man Shot and Killed By Police at Mount…
 4 hours ago
04.12.21
Photos
Close