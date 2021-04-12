Man Shot and Killed By Police at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital

One man is dead after an altercation with police and security officers at St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville.
Westerville Police responded to a call of a man passed out in a vehicle. Medics and officers accompanied the man to St. Ann’s Hospital. Officers learned that domestic violence warrants were issued in his name, as well as a weapons under disability warrant in Franklin County. Details are unclear of how the man obtained a weapon, but a shootout ensued including police and hospital security.
The man passed away later due to his injuries, no officers were injured during the altercation. St. Ann’s Hospital remains open for those needing medical care.
