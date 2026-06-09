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Guess Who Took a Quick Nap at Game 3?

A Clip from Game 3 is Making Headlines and it Has Nothing to do with Basketball. Find Out Why President Trump is Trending.

Published on June 9, 2026
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President Trump Watches Knicks-Spurs Game At Madison Square Garden
Source: Samuel Corum / Getty

President Donald Trump found himself trending on social media during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden after a video surfaced appearing to show him briefly nodding off while watching the game.

The clip quickly spread online, generating millions of views and prompting reactions from both supporters and critics.

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California Congressman Ted Lieu even tagged Secretary of State Marco Rubio while sharing the video, referencing Rubio’s previous comments that he had never seen Trump fall asleep in public.

While some social media users dubbed him “Sleepy Don,” others defended the president, saying the video was being taken out of context. Trump was already a major storyline at the game, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals matchup.

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