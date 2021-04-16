The Columbus Crew advanced to the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals after beating Real Esteli FC 5-0 on aggregate.
Columbus beat Real Esteli FC 1-0 on Thursday and beat them 4-0 last week in Nicaragua to advance. The Crew played conservatively in the 2nd leg knowing they didn’t need to score any goals in order to advance, but they were able to get one in the 86th minute when Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his first goal as a member of the Columbus Crew. The 36-year-old veteran has now scored for eight different teams.
Columbus is the 5th Major League Soccer team to advance in the 2021 tournament, which is the most MLS teams to ever advance in the same quarterfinals.
Courtesy of NBC4i.com
