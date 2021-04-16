CLOSE
Cbus
HomeCbus

The Columbus Crew advanced to the Concacaf Champions League

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

The Columbus Crew advanced to the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals after beating Real Esteli FC 5-0 on aggregate.

Columbus beat Real Esteli FC 1-0 on Thursday and beat them 4-0 last week in Nicaragua to advance. The Crew played conservatively in the 2nd leg knowing they didn’t need to score any goals in order to advance, but they were able to get one in the 86th minute when Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his first goal as a member of the Columbus Crew. The 36-year-old veteran has now scored for eight different teams.

Columbus is the 5th Major League Soccer team to advance in the 2021 tournament, which is the most MLS teams to ever advance in the same quarterfinals.

Courtesy of NBC4i.com

Happy Birthday, Lil Nas X: 22 of His Most Unapologetic and Entertaining Tweets

22 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday, Lil Nas X: 22 of His Most Unapologetic and Entertaining Tweets

Continue reading Happy Birthday, Lil Nas X: 22 of His Most Unapologetic and Entertaining Tweets

Happy Birthday, Lil Nas X: 22 of His Most Unapologetic and Entertaining Tweets

[caption id="attachment_5036222" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN / WENN[/caption] Lil Nas X, who is infamous for his Internet trolling and viral tweets, celebrates his 22nd birthday today. One of the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” rapper’s most impressive qualities, besides creating Grammy award-winning hits, is stirring up controversy on our timelines. Lil Nas X’s Twitter is filled with hilarious tweets discussing random topics like why Clifford the Big Red Dog is so huge, the government’s recourse and the gay agenda. Though Lil Nas X recently went under fire for the video for his latest single “Montero,” he is unapologetically sharing his talents with the world. He doesn’t care who’s watching. It is evident that whatever he’s doing is working, because the single reached the N0. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 list as of April 5. It’s his second career No. 1 single, after “Old Town Road” in 2019. The single remains at No. 1 on the global Spotify chart with a new daily high in streams at 7.872 million. Insane! https://twitter.com/chartdata/status/1379171773460189192?s=20 https://twitter.com/chartdata/status/1380485509089222662?s=20 https://twitter.com/LilNasX/status/1380347198244724737?s=20 It is not easy to follow up after such a massive hit like “Old Town Road,” which gave Lil Nas X the push he needed to break music industry barriers. People didn’t believe the young Atlanta rapper could accomplish such a feat, but look at the superstar now. Lil Nas X is deliberately walking in his purpose, and consciously representing his communities without fear of the criticism that lies on the Internet. Many of us could take a page out of Lil Nas X’s book on being unapologetic, liberated and authentic. We are celebrating the best troll on the net today with a series of Lil Nas X’s most unapologetic and entertaining tweets. Happy Birthday, Montero!

The Columbus Crew advanced to the Concacaf Champions League  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
The Columbus Crew advanced to the Concacaf Champions…
 6 hours ago
04.16.21
Photos
Close