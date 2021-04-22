Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

With an already stacked year of Nike and Jordan releases, sneakerheads are in desperate need of oxygen so they and their bank accounts can breathe in-between high profile releases and limited-edition drops.

Nike could care less about your health or pocketbook. No shots.

The latest “must-have” pair of kicks comes from Union LA which is celebrating its 30th anniversary with the release of a new colorway of their much-hyped Air Jordan 4 drop from 2020. Though originally the Union LA x Air Jordan 4 were considered bricks when first revealed last year, both the “Guava Ice” and “Off Nior” quickly sold out when released and now retail for damn near $1000.

This new colorway is easily the best out of the three as it dons some bright blue and green heel tabs and eyelets over brown suede and cream soles. Man, these joints go so hard.

No word on when they’ll drop or how much they’ll retail for, but best believe it’ll be via raffles and countless L’s will be dished out in the process. It will be worth the try though.

What do y’all think of the new Union LA x Air Jordan 4 colorway? Is it a hit or miss for y’all? Let us know in the comments section.

Union LA Celebrating 30th Anniversary With New Air Jordan 4 Colorway was originally published on hiphopwired.com

