WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 3, 2021: Murders of Black People — Census Data Sparks Concern — Harassed at IHOP

1. How Many More Murders of Black People Before Systems are Changed?

What You Need To Know:

This is another day on which a funeral will be held for a Black person killed by police.

2. 2020 Census Data Sparks Concern Over Count Accuracy

What You Need To Know:

The long-awaited announcement of the 2020 Census results was released last week, prompting concern and surprise from some states and civic organizations.

3. Coronavirus Update: New Daily Covid-19 Cases Hits Global Record of 400,000 in India

What We Need To Know:

The Biden administration is urging Americans in India to leave the country as it plans to restrict travel between the U.S. and India beginning Tuesday, May 4.

4. Black Army Troops Harassed at IHOP During Lunch

What You Need To Know:

While eating lunch at an IHOP in Lortin, VA, four Black Army soldiers from Fort Belvoir were approached by a White woman who thanked them for their military service and offered to pay for their lunch by placing $30 on their table.

5. Black Art is the New Wave on Wall Street

What You Need To Know:

Wall Street titans are making a mad dash for Black art. Billionaire hedge fund managers Steve Cohen and Kenneth Griffin both recently donated high profile pieces to the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), an apparent coup for the museum.

