Upper Arlington Tuesday Election Will Determine $54 Million Dollar Project

According to NBC4i.com the community of Upper Arlington has a big decision on their hand. There is an old Macys building that some leaders in the community are hoping to use to turn it into a community space for everyone.
Some would like to turn the old Macy’s into a seven-story community center for all ages and include office space available for lease.
The ballots are to be cast today to determent he outcome of this project. Good news that there will be no tax increase for the resident as the project will be funded by multiple sources.
“Just a place where you can work out, exercise, use a swimming pool, different activities,” said Upper Arlington resident Matt Pacanovsky. “Senior activities like yoga and stuff like that, so I think it would be a great fit for the community.”
