The Columbus Crew Changing Team Name and Logo, Fans Upset

SOCCER: JAN 09 MLS - Columbus Crew SC Introductory Press Conference

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

 

According to NBC4i, after images leaked online, the Columbus Crew SC confirmed Sunday that a new logo for the club is coming. The Columbus Dispatch is also reporting the team may change its name to Columbus SC and keep “The Crew” as a nickname.

An image of the potential new logo was posted online Sunday by SportBusiness correspondent Bob Williams.

 

The team’s Twitter account posted the below video Sunday afternoon.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

SOCCER: JAN 09 MLS - Columbus Crew SC Introductory Press Conference
The Columbus Crew Changing Team Name and Logo,…
 2 hours ago
05.10.21
