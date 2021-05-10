The Columbus Crew Changing Team Name and Logo, Fans Upset

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, after images leaked online, the Columbus Crew SC confirmed Sunday that a new logo for the club is coming. The Columbus Dispatch is also reporting the team may change its name to Columbus SC and keep “The Crew” as a nickname.

An image of the potential new logo was posted online Sunday by SportBusiness correspondent Bob Williams.

The team’s Twitter account posted the below video Sunday afternoon.

