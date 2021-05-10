Saweetie Shows Love To These Black-Owned Brands In Her ‘Fast (Motion)’ Video

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Saweetie is using her platform to uplift other black entrepreneurs. The “Icy Girl” rapper featured popular Black-owned brands Brandon Blackwood and Mielle Organics in her latest video Fast (Motion).

The adventure-themed video starts out with Saweetie in an Icy University one-piece bodysuit stretching and preparing to run a race on what appears to be a track. The camera then pans out to show the entire track which doubles as a gigantic music box that features the Mielle Organics logo. The scene in the video then changes from Saweetie running track, to her playing soccer, and then to her jumping out of an airplane with a Brandon Blackwood small, burnt orange trunk tote in tow. While Saweetie is flying and spitting lyrics, the tote gets a closeup in the camera so that viewers can clearly see the label. After her plane stunt, Saweetie lands on a racetrack where she is gearing up to do a couple of laps in a race car that spotlights the Mielle Organics logo yet again. The Mielle Organics logo continues to appear in the video in other scenes as well.

Saweetie posted a picture from the airplane scene of the video holding the Brandon Blackwood tote with a caption that says she was the first woman to jump out of an airplane with a designer bag and thanking her fans for the 10 million views her video has garnered.

“In today’s U.S. history lesson: the first woman to jump out the plane with a designer baaaag @brandonblackwoodnyc thank you for 10 milli viewsss!! #fastmotion,” she wrote on social media.

Using your celebrity for the benefit of the culture is top tier. Saweetie is following in the positive footsteps of celebrities like Beyonce who have used black designers and entrepreneurs in their videos in the past. Hopefully, this is a trend that many other celebrities will follow.

Check out Brandon Blackwood’s bags and Mielle Organics.

