Chick-fil-A Limiting How Many of Their Delicous Dipping Sauces Customers Get

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

 

According to NBC4i, Chick-fil-A will now limit the number of dipping sauces each customer receives due to an industry-wide shortage.

The popular restaurant sent an email to customers explaining the new guidelines.

Customers will now get one sauce per entrée, two sauces per meal and three sauces per 30-count nuggets.

Chick-fil-A representatives said they apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate customers understanding the situation.

For the full NBC4 story click here

