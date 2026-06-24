Are They an Item or NOT?

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Keke Palmer is finally addressing all the talk about her and Hot Ones host Sean Evans. After the two were spotted together in New York City, fans immediately started wondering if romance was in the air.

Keke confirmed they’re spending time together but stopped short of putting a label on the relationship. She says they’re taking things day by day and getting to know each other.

The pair have shared playful chemistry for years, including a memorable appearance on Hot Ones, and now fans are watching closely to see if their friendship turns into something more. For now, Keke says they’re simply enjoying each other’s company.