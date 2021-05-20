Russell Simmons Sues Ex-Wife Kimora Lee Simmons For Allegedly Stealing Stock Shares For Current Husband’s Legal Woes

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

There was once a time when Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons were considered to be the picture perfect image of co-parenting after divorce. Of course, there also was a time when Russell wasn’t seen by most of the world as an alleged rapist with multiple women claiming to be victims of his sexual assault over the past few decades. That’s a whole other situation, but his current issues may see that happy union with Kimora Lee slowly coming to an end.

Russell is suing Kimora Lee, along with her husband Tim Leissner, for allegedly using shares from the former couple’s joint venture in an energy drink company called Celsius. Russell claims that Kimora used funds from company accounts to pay Leissner’s legal fees stemming from two charges he plead guilty to in 2018, including criminal conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Here’s how The Jasmine Brand summed up these charges Russ is sending Kimmy’s way:

Russell argued that his ex-wife, “knew full well that Leissner would need tens of millions of dollars [$44 million] to avoid jail time, stay out on bail, and forfeit monies for victim compensation.” Russell said Kimora Lee Simmons and Leissner used the shares as collateral and he wants them back.

Russell alleges he and Kimora Lee Simmons invested millions of dollars into the energy drink company years ago. Now, he claims Kimora and her new husband allegedly “conspired with each other, aided and abetted each other and together engaged in fraud by causing an unlawful conversion and fraudulent transfer.” Russell maintains he didn’t know about the alleged transfer, let alone give permission for it.

Russell even sent a letter to Kimora Lee in hopes to work things out and get back to their usual loving relationship, writing amongst other things, “I am shocked and saddened to see how your side has behaved in response to my repeated attempts to get an agreement from you to rightfully and legally reaffirm my 50% of the Celsius shares..which have been locked up with the government after being used for your husband’s bail money” and adding he wants “to get the important family matter of the Celsius shares to a close so that we can put it behind us and carry on as the loving united front we have always been.”

Let’s hope they can work this out. In terms of Russell’s other issues, well, we’d rather not even focus on that right now.

Russell Simmons Sues Ex-Wife Kimora Lee Simmons For Allegedly Stealing Stock Shares For Current Husband's Legal Woes

