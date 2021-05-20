Arts & Entertainment
Omarion Revealed On “The Masked Singer”

Omarion

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

According to USA Today, the final four contestants consisted of Yeti, Black Swan, Chameleon, and Piglet, who performed songs by Kool & the Gang, Dan + Shay, Cam’ron, and Lewis Capaldi, respectively. Ultimately, Yeti was eliminated from The Masked Singer, and the person masquerading as the ice monster was surprisingly B2K alum Omarion.   

Omarion Revealed On “The Masked Singer”  was originally published on wiznation.com

 16 hours ago
05.21.21
