16-Year-Old Girl Killed and Many Injured at Bicentennial Park Shooting

According to NBC4i, After 18 hours, police are still on the scene of a shooting where a 16-year old girl died and multiple teenagers ranging from 16 to 19 were injured during an event at Bicentennial Park Amphitheater.
Police say Olivia Kurtz was shot during the event that was promoted on social media at the amphitheater along the Scioto Mile.
She was transported to Grant Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 1:06 a.m., according to police. Several other people were injured during the incident
Someone who was at the gathering said the event started with messages going around about meeting downtown to ride scooters and then turned into more of a party atmosphere.
For the full NBC4 story click here
